Bystanders attempt to save Old Saybrook man after car goes in the water

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An Old Saybrook man died Saturday evening, despite efforts of bystanders, after the car the man was driving went in the water.

Steven Mark Wahle, 76, of Old Saybrook, died in the crash.

The Old Saybrook Police Department received a 911 call at 10:12 p.m. reporting a vehicle had driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn Resort and Marina, 2 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook, and landed in the Saybrook Point Marina.

Bystanders jumped in to attempt to rescue Wahle, pulling him out of the submerged car and giving him CPR. They were joined within minutes by Old Saybrook emergency crews according to police.

Saybrook Pont Inn staff and people attending a wedding celebration, including an off-duty Rehoboth, Massachusetts Police Officer, were part of the rescue effort immediately after the crash.

The Guilford Fire Department Dive Team was called and confirmed there were no other victims in the submerged vehicle or water.

"Despite the heroic efforts of bystanders and First Responders the operator of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the Middlesex Medical Center Shoreline," said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael A. Spera.

“The Department extends its condolences to Mr. Wahle’s family and friends. I commend the brave efforts of the citizen responders who risked their own lives, in attempt to save the life of a complete stranger.”

The vehicle, which appears to be a Subaru Outback, was seized by the Old Saybrook Police. The investigation remains active.

