Old Saybrook middle schooler arrested after allegedly making concerning comments to staff member

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — A student at Old Saybrook was arrested on Wednesday after Old Saybrook Department of Police Services received an anonymous complaint concerning a student's comments on "shooting a staff member" and "blowing up" the middle school, officials said.

Old Saybrook Middle School released a statement on the matter that said at no time did the police or school officials think that anyone was in danger. But the school felt compelled to provide the information to parents and staff members.

The student did not attend school but was taken into custody in the afternoon as part of the investigation.

It was found that the student did not have access to or have any materials that would carry out any threats.

Part of the statement released by Old Saybrook Middle School read:

"As we have jointly communicated in the past, the safety and security of our students, staff, and school campuses is our utmost priority. We must rely on you and our students to bring matters of concern to our attention in a very timely manner. In situations concerning the safety and security of our schools, seconds matter. As mentioned in last evening’s communication, please contact the police or the school without delay to share a safety concern. We welcome your comments and questions about this matter and will make ourselves available to address them to the degree that each of us can."

The staff member too who the threats were directed was alerted.

