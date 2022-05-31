Old Saybrook middle schooler arrested after threats of 'hit list': School officials

Old Saybrook officers investigated the incident and found that while the student did make those concerning comments, there was no actual 'hit list' that existed.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An Old Saybrook middle school student made "concerning" comments advising classmates not to come to school Wednesday because there was going to be a shooting. He also mentioned a "hit list" police said.

This is following another incident that occurred last Wednesday when an Old Saybrook middle school student made threats to "blow up" the school" and "shoot a teacher." It is not known whether these incidents are related.

All of the families with a student's name that were mentioned to be a part of the "hit list" were informed by an Old Saybrook police officer.

The student who made the comments was arrested Tuesday afternoon for Threatening in the Second Degree and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree. The student will appear in Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

The identity of the student has not been released.

According to police, based on the investigation, there are no active and credible threats at any of the school campuses.

Old Saybrook Middle School Police Department and Old Saybrook Superintendent released a statement to families and staff members stating in part:

"We understand that messages from us about school safety matters are concerning. We can assure you that the safety and security of your children and our staff is paramount. You should also know that as leaders of the District and the Department, it is also our daily priority. We believe that communicating with you about these matters provides you with transparent insight into what is happening concerning school safety issues in our District and how they are being addressed. The fact that students come forward to speak to adults they trust is a very important point in this situation and in each situation we have needed to address. Let’s work together to continue to support that open dialogue.

We ask that you have age-appropriate conversations with your student about coming forward to a trusted adult, in a timely manner, to discuss matters of safety. We know that when it comes to school safety, seconds matter. All trusted adults employed by the Public School District are reminded that student safety concerns are a priority. We are here to listen should a concern arise and take swift action to ensure we are as safe as possible.

We remain available to you to discuss the matter that occurred today, to the extent we are legally permitted, or to address general questions pertaining to school safety."

