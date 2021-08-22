'We made it through' | Old Saybrook rescinds emergency, thanks community as Henri winds down

Town leaders are grateful that it wasn't as bad as it could have been.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Officials in Old Saybrook are thankful that they were spared as Tropical Storm Henri came through the state on Sunday.

Officials said in a statement: "In less than a day the weather forecast went from a category 1 hurricane making landfall near or at Old Saybrook, to a weak tropical storm to a minor rain event."

Through the afternoon, strong winds continued to batter the shore in town, where many residents had boarded up windows of homes.

Thirty people, three cats, and one dog sought shelter with the town. Officials said there were fewer than 100 customers without power in town.

"We appreciate the hard work and dedication to service and commitment to the Old Saybrook Community that the leaders and members of the Old Saybrook Fire Department, the Old Saybrook Department of Police Services, the Old Saybrook Ambulance Association, the Public Works Department, Youth and Family Services, the Old Saybrook Public School District, the Connecticut River Area Health District and the Office of the First Selectman, exhibited over the past few days and everyday!" they said in a statement.

"We are all fortunate to live and work in such a special community."

Officials had been preparing with thoughts of Hurricane Gloria in mind. That storm in September 1985 made landfall on Long Island and then moved over the sound into Connecticut leaving a path of destruction in it's wake and over 700,000 without power in the state.

Old Saybrook officials said there was little damage in the town outside of downed branches.

