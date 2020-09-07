Old Saybrook residents hold sit-in for right to public access on beach

The sit-in was fueled by a fence put up by a private owner on Plum Brook Drive

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — A group of Old Saybrook residents is trying to make sure everyone has access to the public areas on the beach. They held a sit-in on Thursday, to promote the right to public access.

"This was our play pen, all the kids in the neighborhood we would walk down to Indiantown, the mud flats, what we used to call the mud flats, in fact the sandbars, were just a perfect place as the tide would go out," said Bart Gullong, an Old Saybrook resident. He has lived there for decades, and wants to see others be able to enjoy the beach the same way he did growing up.

The sit-in was fueled by a fence put up by a private owner on Plum Brook Drive. Residents are upset that the fence cuts off access to the public portion of the beach. The mean high tide mark determines the property line, and the fence was placed well below that line.

"You can walk anywhere, as long as you are within the high tide mark, you can go to Fenwick, you can go anywhere," said Carl Fortuna, First Selectman for Old Saybrook. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it performed an inspection, and found the fence was located in the water, and made it difficult for the public to pass.

"The state issued a notice of violation to the homeowner, asking him to either reclaim his own property and remove the fence off the coast jurisdiction line, or prepare a survey within 30 days," said Fortuna.

FOX61 tried to reach the homeowner both in person and on the phone. However the group says it's not just about the fence, it's about making sure people know what they have access to.

"We're not just talking about this particular swatch of land, we're talking about all of the waterfront areas in Connecticut, below the mean high tide line that belong to the public," said Linda Mahal of Old Saybrook.

She, and others in the group, said they feel strongly about their community being an inclusive one, and allowing that access, is part of that.

"People have been confronted, property owners have called the police on people, to try to reserve these public lands for very few people," she said.

"It's not what Old Saybrook is, it's not what Old Saybrook was ever meant to be," said Gullong.