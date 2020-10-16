Old Saybrook residents protest after woman claims police harassed family member with Down's syndrome

“This pain is real, this pain hits differently, suddenly it feels like we been slapped in the face,”

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — A group of protestors are calling for the resignation of the town’s police chief after one family says they were harassed by officers.

The family took to Facebook and in a viral post shared more than 16-thousand times claims officer mishandled one young man with down syndrome.

“This pain is real, this pain hits differently, suddenly it feels like we been slapped in the face,” said Elijah Manning.

The demonstration held Thursday comes after town resident Rebecca Roy, went viral on Facebook.

In her post she detailed the events earlier this week claiming her family, and her brother CJ was harassed by police who thought CJ may have been a suspect in a case for a missing street sign.

The post claims police mishandled and vilified CJ who the family says has down syndrome and was scarred by the aggressive questioning tactics from the police.

FOX61 reached out to Old Saybrook police for comment, but have not heard back yet in a follow-up post the family say police apologized

Protestors say the pain is still real.

“Please allow the family to heal they are sheltering after this incident, said Linda Mahal who says she was representing the family during the protest.

Mahal is also a member of the Citizen’s Police Review of Old Saybrook which organized the demonstration.

With the family in mind, protestors marched from the town green, all the way to the Old Saybrook police station.

Protestors demand not only a public apology to the family, but the residents of the town and surround areas as well.

Demonstrators say either way it goes its time for a change.

“I would like to see a police department that practice is community policing or better, yet I would like to see a peace-force, not a police force,” said another speaker at the event.