Olde Mistick Village brings holiday cheer to shoppers

"I come here every year with my sisters. And we’ve been coming here about 35 years," one shopper told FOX61.

Example video title will go here for this video

MYSTIC, Conn. — It’s the most wonderful time of year and Olde Mistick Village has been transformed into a winter wonderland to celebrate.

"It’s very quaint. I love all the lights it really brings the holiday spirit in," said Brittany Buchanan of East Haven.

Related Articles Local churches and organizations step up as families see increased need this holiday season

"I love it here, I wouldn’t want to work any place else," said Betsy Macleod, manager at The Toy Soldier.

It is the oldest shop at Olde Mistick Village and one of dozens that gets excited about this time of year, welcoming people from all different areas who shop small for the holidays.

"You have that personal contact with people, you get to know people, you get to know families and what they want. And it’s much more than a toy store. It’s kind of magical," Macleod said. "We can’t lose businesses like this," she said.

During a season of giving, supporting locally owned businesses is important for many.

"We love helping out the smaller businesses and they have unique items too so it’s good for us too," said Rae Camara of Dighton, MA.

Related Articles Watch out for these common holiday scams

For some it’s an annual event to come down and enjoy the stores and restaurants.

"It’s a tradition my friend and I have to holiday shop at mystic every year. She’s from Rhode Island and we meet half way here and it’s part of our holiday fun," said Brittany Buchanan of East Haven.

"I come here every year with my sisters. And we’ve been coming here about 35 years I’m guessing," Camara said.

Olde Mistick Village is a staple in the community, it has been there for almost 50 years.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.