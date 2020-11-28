Ollie found after a fatal crash on Tuesday

He has been reunited with his family

VERNON, Conn. — Vernon Police report the lost dog after the fatal hit and run of last Tuesday has been found.

The post was shared through their Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Andrew Aggarwala went for a walk with Ollie on Phoenix Street on Tuesday when he was struck by a car around 2:50 p.m. Aggarwala died after the impact. Since then, multiple searches were conducted to find the dog.

Suspect identified in Vernon fatal hit and run VERNON, Conn. - Police have identified a suspect in the fatal hit and run that killed 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala. Vernon Police Lieutenant William Meier told FOX61 no one has been charged for the death of Aggarwala, however, the suspect was identified around the same time the vehicle of interest was found.

Sergeant Robert Marra confirmed the dog was found around Bridgton Lane early on Saturday. Ollie reported no injuries and has been reunited with his family.