Ollie found after a fatal crash on Tuesday

VERNON, Conn. — Vernon Police report the lost dog after the fatal hit and run of last Tuesday has been found.
The post was shared through their Facebook page on Saturday morning.
Andrew Aggarwala went for a walk with Ollie on Phoenix Street on Tuesday when he was struck by a car around 2:50 p.m. Aggarwala died after the impact. Since then, multiple searches were conducted to find the dog.
Sergeant Robert Marra confirmed the dog was found around Bridgton Lane early on Saturday. Ollie reported no injuries and has been reunited with his family.
Investigations on the hit and run still ongoing. This is a developing story.