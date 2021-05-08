On Mother's Day weekend, Hartford vigil remembers what violence has stolen

The YWCA of Hartford organized the remembrance.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For many families, Mother's Day serves as a painful reminder that their loved one is no longer with them. To show those mothers support, The YWCA Hartford Region hosted a vigil Saturday evening.

"To be able to honor and recognize not only the contributions of mothers historically as well as during present day is to really honor and recognize the fact that mothers deserve to have the attention they often times don't get," said Andrew Woods, executive director of Hartford Communities That Care.

Darlene Childs is one of the mothers who sadly lost her son, Chase Hernandez to violence.

"It's not something that I would wish on anybody. To lose a child is big," she said.

She keeps her son close to her heart, in a necklace with his picture.

"He was just special to me. He was a gift from God," said Childs.

The community organizations that joined the YWCA in hosting the vigil said the best way to honor the grieving mothers is by working towards making sure no other moms have to go through what they have.

The YWCA called for action by local leaders.

"For them to recognize the need for resources to be allocated to violence prevention in our communities. Additionally for them to create legislation that addresses racism as a public health crisis because even when we look at intercommunity violence it is a symptom of a byproduct of generational oppression," said Melinda Johnson, director of community engagement for the YWCA Hartford Region.

However, they are also calling on the community to do its part.