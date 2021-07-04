One car accident in West Hartford closed Newington Road for a short time

A car veered off Newington Road into guide wires of an Eversource pole.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A car veered off of Newington Road in West Hartford around 9:30 Sunday morning.

The car drove onto guide wires for an Eversource pole. Police say the car had all four tires off the ground, and was resting on the rear bumper and guide wires.

West Hartford Police and Fire Departments were able to stabilize the car and get the driver out safely. There were no injuries reported.

Police say Newington Road was closed for about one hour during incident.

