One dead after car crashes into Bloomfield home

Hartford man killed

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A Hartford man was killed after his car crashed into a home on the Bloomfield - Hartford town line Monday morning.

Reports from the scene at 4 Greenwood Ave, Bloomfield indicate that the vehicle was wedged into the home, and the crash started a fire.

The driver, who has not been identified, is said to be a 33-year-old man from Hartford. An occupant of the house was able to get out safely.

Police said, "The vehicle, a Pontiac G6 sedan, had been traveling east on East Burnham Street and failed to negotiate/attempt a turn northbound onto Greenwood Ave."

Greenwood Ave is shut down at East Euclid Street with no southbound traffic and East Burnham Street is shut down at Coventry Street with no eastbound traffic.

Hartford and Bloomfield fire and police departments were on scene.