One dead after fatal crash on Route 15 in North Haven

Both victims were transported to Yale New Haven, where one succumbed to his injuries

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Just after 6:30 Saturday night, Connecticut State Police responded to a one car crash on Route 15 between exits 64 and 63.

The vehicle lost control of the vehicle and veered into the right shoulder, striking numerous trees.

The driver, Jose Gilberto Olivo-Figueroa, 22, of Bridgeport, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The passenger, Julio Vidal Torres-Cordero, 23, of Hartford, was also transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, but he only sustained minor injuries.