One dead after three motorcycles crash in Berlin

One man was killed after three motorcycles crashed in Berlin Saturday evening.
Police said they were called to Mill St. near the onramp to Rt. 9 around 6 pm. When they arrived, they found three motorcycles and three operators involved in the crash.
Police said one of the operators, a 67-year-old man from New Britain died in the crash. One was flown to Hartford Hospital and another was taken by ambulance.
Police are investigating the crash.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.