One dead after three motorcycles crash in Berlin

One man was killed after three motorcycles crashed in Berlin Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to Mill St. near the onramp to Rt. 9 around 6 pm. When they arrived, they found three motorcycles and three operators involved in the crash.

Police said one of the operators, a 67-year-old man from New Britain died in the crash. One was flown to Hartford Hospital and another was taken by ambulance.

Police are investigating the crash.

