One dead in Ashford crash

Crash happened on Rt. 44 and Pumpkin Hill Rd.
Credit: FOX61

ASHFORD, Conn. — A Dayville man died in a crash on Route 44 in Ashford Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Pumpkin Hill Road. 

Police said Gerard Cinqmars, 92, of Dayville, died after his car was hit by a vehicle that came into his lane traveling in the other direction, which was avoiding a car that had stopped to make a turn.  Cinqmars was treated at the scene for serious injuries, and later died at Windham Hospital. 

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper Haynes #1101 at Troop C, 860-896-3200.

