One dead in Ashford crash

Crash happened on Rt. 44 and Pumpkin Hill Rd.

ASHFORD, Conn. — A Dayville man died in a crash on Route 44 in Ashford Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Pumpkin Hill Road.

Police said Gerard Cinqmars, 92, of Dayville, died after his car was hit by a vehicle that came into his lane traveling in the other direction, which was avoiding a car that had stopped to make a turn. Cinqmars was treated at the scene for serious injuries, and later died at Windham Hospital.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper Haynes #1101 at Troop C, 860-896-3200.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.