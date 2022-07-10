One dead in Connecticut River boating accident

There was a total of seven patients and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Conn. — One person died and seven were injured Sunday afternoon just north of Petzold's Marine Center after a boating accident.

The Portland Fire Department and Mutual Aid Marina units from Middletown along with South District Fire were dispatched to the Connecticut River. 911 calls stated a boating accident occurred with multiple victims, said Portland Fire Department Chief Shea.

Portland Fire Department said Portland Marine 7 arrived at the scene and found multiple victims in the water and on the rocks along the shore near the Portland Fair Grounds. Additional ambulances and paramedics were requested to respond.

Victims along the shore were treated by fire personnel and were removed to transport units at the scene. Dive teams were also activated but were not needed, Chief Shea said.

Everyone on the boat was counted for, according to Chief Shea.

There was a total of seven patients and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Chief Shea.

CT DEEP and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified. CT DEEP is investigating the incident.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.