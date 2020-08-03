One dead in fire at Charter Oak Place in Hartford

Over 70 Hartford Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at Charter Oak Place

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin confirmed to FOX61's Gaby Molina that one person has died in this morning's 3-alarm fire at Charter Oak Place.

Officials say over 70 Hartford Firefighters were on-scene responding.

Despite the death, over 40 saves were made, some in pitch-black smoke conditions and some with ladders, Hartford's Deputy Fire Chief Jimmie Errickson says in an interview with FOX61:

Over 30 people have been transported to hospitals for treatment.

According to Saint Francis Hospital, they received 11 of those patients, two of which needed to be airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital.

The Hospital also stated that they briefly opened an "emergency management command center" when the call had initially came in as a mass casualty situation.

There are reports that an explosion was heard on-scene as well which crews believe to have been caused by an oxygen tank in one of the rooms.

There have been public transportation buses on-scene assisting as well who were not injured during the blaze.

The cause of this scene is still unknown at this time.