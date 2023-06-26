1 dead in Griswold crash

A Ford Super Duty struck a Mitsubishi Eclipse.

GRISWOLD, Conn. — One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Griswold.

Emergency crews were called out at around 9:22 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision on RT 138, Voluntown Road at Oakville Road.

Two patients were taken via ambulance to an area hospital, according to police.

Zenon Zawadzki, 73, of Griswold died from his injuries after a Ford F550 Super Duty struck his Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

The CSP C.A.R.S. Unit (accident reconstruction) is responding to assist with the investigation.

