One dead in Griswold crash

A car hit the rear end of a tractor-trailer

GRISWOLD, Conn. — One woman is dead after the car she was driving crashed into the rear end of a tractor-trailer exiting the highway.

State Police said Blanca Rodriguez, 29, of Brooklyn, Conn. was killed in the crash. She was alone in the car according to police.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said they were called to the area of the Route 164 overpass. The tractor-Trailer driver had slowed on the highway and the Nissan Rogue Rodriguez was driving hit the rear of the trailer.

The accident is under investigation. Any one with information is asked to call Trooper Collier, #636 Troop E Montville, 860-848-6500.

