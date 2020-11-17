One dead in Merritt Parkway crash

As her car entered RT 15, it traveled off the right shoulder and side swiped the wood beam guardrail off the right shoulder.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — One woman is dead after a crash Sunday on the Merritt Parkway.

State Police said Dawn Lupo,50, of Trumbull was driving on the exit 49 onramp to RT 15 North around 3pm. As her car entered RT 15, it traveled off the right shoulder and side swiped the wood beam guardrail off the right shoulder.

The car then veered to its left and across both the right and left lanes of RT 15 northbound where it hit the concrete jersey barrier in the center median.

Lupo was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center by Trumbull E.M.S. with life threatening injuries and later died.