New London crash kills woman

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A woman is dead after a single-car crash Tuesday morning, according to police.

Emergency responders were called to Nautilus Drive for a car crash where the driver was said to be unresponsive. Crews provided medical treatment at the scene.

The woman was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified the woman as Marlene Slowenski, 64, of New London.

Members of the Investigative Services and the accident reconstruction team are investigating the crash. Police called the investigation active and ongoing.

A portion of Nautilus Drive was closed but residents could access their respective parking lots.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the New London Police Department at 860-447-1481 or text the anonymous Tip411 system.

