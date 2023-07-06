1 dead in Rocky Hill crash

A motorcycle hit a vehicle coming out of a parking lot.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead after a motorcycle hit a car pulling out of a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received several 911 emergency calls reporting a motor vehicle versus motorcycle collision in the area of Cromwell Avenue and Cold Spring Road.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and medical aid was initially rendered by bystanders and responding police officers. Aetna Ambulance Paramedics arrived on the scene, assumed patient care, and took the motorcycle operator to a nearby hospital. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police believe the motorcycle was traveling north on Cromwell Avenue and the vehicle was coming out of the parking area of 950 Cromwell Avenue. The collision occurred at the intersection of Cromwell Avenue and Cold Spring Road.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the motorcycle died as a result of his injuries after life-saving efforts were made at the local hospital. The identity of the motorcycle operator has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle collision is asked to contact Rocky Hill Police Officer Peter Vanturas or Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at 860-258-2041.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

