According to officials, the fire broke out overnight at an apartment on Sokol Road.

SOMERS, Conn. — State Police confirmed Wednesday morning that they are investigating an 'untimely death' following a fire.

The fire since been knocked down, but troopers and firefighters are on scene investigating its cause.

Somers FD says there is nothing else to confirm at this time.

This is a developing story.