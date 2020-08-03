One dead in three-alarm fire at Charter Oak Place in Hartford

Over 70 Hartford Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at Charter Oak Place; over 40 rescues made

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin confirmed to FOX61's Gaby Molina that one person has died in this morning's 3-alarm fire at the five-story apartment building at 39 Charter Oak Place.

Officials say over 70 Hartford Firefighters were on-scene responding.

Despite the death, over 40 saves were made, some in pitch-black smoke conditions and some with ladders, Hartford's Deputy Fire Chief Jimmie Errickson says in an interview with FOX61:

Over 30 people have been transported to hospitals for treatment.

Mayor Luke Bronin also says that over 60 families were displaced by this fire and the fire on Ashley Street.

Mayor Bronin also states that the city's Health and Human Services team has opened a temporary shelter as they work to provide relocation.

The Salvation Army's New London canteen and crew is being deployed to the Pope Park shelter at the request of Hartford Fire Department to bring meals, hydration, blankets, and hygiene kits for initial support.

According to Saint Francis Hospital, they received 11 of those patients, two of which needed to be airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital.

The Hospital also stated that they briefly opened an "emergency management command center" when the call had initially came in as a mass casualty situation.

There are reports that an explosion was heard on-scene as well which crews believe to have been caused by an oxygen tank in one of the rooms.

There have been public transportation buses on-scene assisting as well who were not injured during the blaze.

No firefighters were injured in the line of duty.

Local and State Fire Marshals are on scene investigating the cause, as are local and state arson investigators.

The cause of this scene is still unknown at this time.

Mayor Luke Bronin released this official statement:

"Our prayers are with all of the families affected by these fires, and we are deeply grateful to all of our first responders for their work today. Our firefighters and police officers heroically pulled many people from the building on Charter Oak Place, and there is no doubt they saved many lives.“