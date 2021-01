The fire broke out just before 10 p.m.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Fire officials say one person was killed in a house fire in West Hartford on Saturday night.

The call for the fire at a single-family home on 45 Elmfield Street came in just before 10 p.m.

Fire officials tell FOX61 that one person was trapped in the home and died; another was hospitalized and two more residents were displaced. Those people are being assisted by the Red Cross.