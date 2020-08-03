x
One dead in Westbrook crash that closed Route 145

Victim identified as 29-year-old John Patrick Mezick
Credit: K. Bostiga/FOX61

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A fatal crash shut down Horse Hill Road (Route 145) just north of I-95 in Westbrook all night Saturday due to a fatal motor vehicle accident.

State Police identify the victim as 29-year-old John Patrick Mezick of Monroe.

State Police also say that Mezick died as a result of the collision and the driver of the tractor trailer unit, Robert Cohen, 45 of Bridgeport, was not injured. 

The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. last night.

State Police Troop F says it involved a car and an oil tanker truck. 

Route 145 is closed between Break Neck Hill Road and Ortner Drive. 

The road re-opened just before 6:30 this morning.

This is still an active case that is under investigation.