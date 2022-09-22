Head-on collision kills 1: State police

A 78-year-old woman was killed in the crash, police said.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in Killingly when the SUV she was in was struck by a car head-on, state police said.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to officials. A Chevy Blazer was heading eastbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road when a Hyundai crossed over the center line, hitting the Blazer head-on.

Bonilyn Smith, a 78-year-old Danielson resident, was a passenger in the Blazer and was killed in the crash.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai was seriously injured, and the driver of the Blazer suffered minor injuries.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed from the scene by Knox Towing. The accident investigation is currently active. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Trooper Lewis #673 at Troop D (860-779-4900).

