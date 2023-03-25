One dead in New Haven crash

Police said at 6:12 p.m., officers were called to Fort Hale Park to investigate a fatal crash involving a single truck.

Police said at 6:12 p.m, officers were called to Fort Hale Park to investigate a fatal crash involving a single truck.

Arriving officers found the front end of a Toyota Tundra up against a wooden guard rail on Woodward Avenue across the street from the entrance to the park. Firefighters arrived and tended to the unresponsive driver. He was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators from the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the victim to perform an autopsy.

The New Haven Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is handling the case. Investigators will be analyzing evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the sequence of events that led to this crash.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to call police at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

