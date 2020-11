One victim sent to hospital via LifeStar

PORTLAND, Connecticut — Two people are dead after a crash on Route 17 in Portland Thursday.

Officials said the call came in at 12:07 p.m. Two vehicles were involved.

Route 17 is closed between Apple Tree Lane and Paley Farms Rd.

Officials said one person died at the scene. and another victim air lifted to Hartford Hospital. They said both victims are adults.