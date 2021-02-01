One dead, 2 injured in North Haven car crash

Two individuals from one car were taken to Yale's St. Raphael campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a two-car collision early Friday morning in North Haven.

Police say the accident happened around 1:40 am in the area of 34 Clintonville Road on Route 22.

Two individuals from one car were taken to Yale's St. Raphael campus with non-life-threatening injuries. The sole occupant of the other car identified as a 54-year-old male was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died several hours later.

North Haven Police are asking anyone who may have saw the collision or has information regarding the investigation to contact Officer Marcus Artaiz at 203-239-5321 ext. 281.