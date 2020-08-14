One hospitalized after car theft leads to drive-by shooting in Hartford, three juveniles arrested

Two were released by summons for Stolen Motor Vehicle charges. The suspected shooter was arrested on Firearm/Assault offenses and transported to Juvenile Detention.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are urging the public to lock their cars and take the keys, as they investigate after a car theft that led to one person being hospitalized Thursday.

According to officials, several individuals in Durango stolen from Wethersfield participated in drive-by shooting on Park Street.

A 21-year-old was injured and transported to an area hospital.

Two hours later, the vehicle was spotted by Auto Theft detectives, who deployed spike strips to stop it.

Hartford PD says three juveniles ran from the scene, but were caught and taken into custody.

According to Lt. Paul Cicero, two were released by summons for Stolen Motor Vehicle charges. However, the suspected juvenile shooter was arrested on Firearm/Assault offenses.

The shooter was transported to Juvenile Detention, where they are behind held without bond.