One killed in Ansonia motorcycle crash

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police in Ansonia say one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the 4-way intersection of East Main Street, Main Street, North Main Street, and State Street -- an intersection known as “the Four Corners”.

Preliminary investigations indicate the motorcycle was traveling north on East Main Street when it crashed around 7 p.m, according to police.

Roads are closed in the area and will be for a considerable period of time while investigators process the scene. Police urge the public to avoid the area.