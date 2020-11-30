x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

One killed in Ansonia motorcycle crash

Roads are closed in the downtown are known as "the Four Corners"; police ask that people avoid the area.
Credit: FOX61
Police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash at the "Four Corners" intersection in Ansonia, Sunday, November 29, 2020.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police in Ansonia say one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening. 

The single-vehicle crash happened at the 4-way intersection of East Main Street, Main Street, North Main Street, and State Street -- an intersection known as “the Four Corners”. 

Preliminary investigations indicate the motorcycle was traveling north on East Main Street when it crashed around 7 p.m, according to police.

Roads are closed in the area and will be for a considerable period of time while investigators process the scene. Police urge the public to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story; we'll have the latest on the FOX61 News at 10 & 11 pm. 

Related Articles