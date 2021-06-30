One killed in Waterbury motorcycle crash riding stolen bike

The 31 year old man operating the motorcycle died of his injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — One man riding a stolen motorcycle was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Waterbury.

Police said at 12:14 AM, they were called to the area of 1565 South Main Street on a serious motorcycle accident.

Police said a motorcycle struck a vehicle in the roadway and the operator of the motorcycle was ejected and sustained life threatening injuries from the collision and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The 31 year old man operating the motorcycle died of his injuries. Police said he was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a 2014 Honda Accord that doing a U-turn in the roadway.

Police said the 2017 Yamaha R6 motorcycle involved in the accident was confirmed to be stolen from Danbury. The operator of the Honda Accord continues to cooperate with officers. Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision to determine the cause. Waterbury Police Department ask that anyone with information on this collision contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

