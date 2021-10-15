One killed in multi-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — State Police are investigating Friday after one person was killed and a couple others were injured in a multi-car crash.
The crash involved four vehicles that were traveling on Route 8 South in the area of exit 3, according to a release.
Officials said a 2021 Toyota Camry rear-ended a 2007 Nissan Altima, causing both cars to rotate. The Camry then struck the passenger side of a 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium, pushing it into the the metal beam guardrail. Finally, the Nissan also struck a Toyota Corolla.
Multiple passengers were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries.
The driver of the Nissan Altima was pronounced deceased on scene. State Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Tiffany Benjamin, of Rockaway, New York.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Troop G at (203) 696-2500.
