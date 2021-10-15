One killed in multi-car crash in Bridgeport

State Police said a driver, Tiffany Benjamin (37), of Rockaway, New York was pronounced deceased on scene. Multiple other injuries were reported.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — State Police are investigating Friday after one person was killed and a couple others were injured in a multi-car crash.

The crash involved four vehicles that were traveling on Route 8 South in the area of exit 3, according to a release.

Officials said a 2021 Toyota Camry rear-ended a 2007 Nissan Altima, causing both cars to rotate. The Camry then struck the passenger side of a 2017 Kia Cadenza Premium, pushing it into the the metal beam guardrail. Finally, the Nissan also struck a Toyota Corolla.

Multiple passengers were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was pronounced deceased on scene. State Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Tiffany Benjamin, of Rockaway, New York.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Troop G at (203) 696-2500.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.