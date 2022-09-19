Car smashes through barrier on side of I-91, killing driver

The car smashed through the wooden barrier near Exit 24.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday.

Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.

Xhaxha was taken to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A passenger in the car was seriously injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov. Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TPR Dean.

