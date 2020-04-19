One man hospitalized, one in custody for Enfield stabbing

The suspect, Christopher Usher, is being held on $250,000

ENFIELD, Conn. — One man is hospitalized, and another man in jail, charged with stabbing the victim multiple times.

Enfield police say that at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they were received multiple 911 calls for an assualt at 20 Concord Terrace. When patrol units arrived they found 53-year-old Christopher J. Usher outside the home and detained him. Inside the home they found a victim upstairs with apparent stab wounds.Police began administering first aid until the arrival of Enfield EMS who took over treating the victim, who was transported to Baystate Hospital in Springfield, MA.

Enfield Detectives took over the investigation, obtained and executed a search warrant for the property of 20 Concord Terrace. The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit assisted in processing the scene.

Christopher J. Usher was interviewed by Enfield Detectives and and charged with 1st degree Assault. He is currently being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and will be arraigned on Monday.