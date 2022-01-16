One person dead in Watertown fire

Crews were called to the multi-family home on Main Street late Saturday

WATERTOWN, Conn. — One person is dead after a fire that started late Saturday evening according to officials.

Detective Mark Conway, of the Watertown police, said in a press release that crews were called to the fire on 214 Main Street at 11:54 pm Saturday.

Conway said in an email, "Upon arrival, personnel found the residence engulfed in fire. One person was found to be deceased. That person is not being identified at this time."

The cause of the fire is under Investigation.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

