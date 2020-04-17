One person died from the flu last week in CT

The death brings the total number of deaths to 79

The State Department of Public health reported one new death from the flu in its latest report, bringing the total number of fatalities to 79 for the 2019-2020 season. So far, one pediatric death has been reported.

According to the report, there were 20 new influenza-related hospitalizations with a season total of 3,013.

The department said the 'influenza geographic activity' decreased from regional to sporadic.