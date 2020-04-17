x
One person died from the flu last week in CT

The death brings the total number of deaths to 79
The State Department of Public health reported one new death from the flu in its latest report, bringing the total number of fatalities to 79 for the 2019-2020 season. So far, one pediatric death has been reported.

According to the report, there were 20 new influenza-related hospitalizations with a season total of 3,013. 

The department said the 'influenza geographic activity' decreased from regional to sporadic.

The Department of Health said influenza-like illness was 4.79%, lower than the 6.35% observed last week. The department said due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more people may be seeking care for respiratory illness than usual at this time.