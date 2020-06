Quarry Dock Road is closed while officials continue to investigate the crash.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Police and fire officials on the scene Saturday afternoon investigating a serious crash in the Niantic section of East Lyme.

Officials say the single-vehicle crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Quarry Dock Road.

One person has been transported to an area hospital by Life Star helicopter.

Quarry Dock Road is closed while officials continue to investigate the crash.