HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting Friday night in Hartford, police said.

Officials said that they responded to a call around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Nelson Street and located an adult male who was injured from a shooting.



The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).



This is an ongoing investigation.

