MANCHESTER, Conn. — Authorities responded to reports of a car accident shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX61 confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital.

The vehicle involved is being towed away from the scene.

According to officials, the car was only carrying one occupant.