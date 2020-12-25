Update: One person killed in I-84 Southbury on Friday

The victim was identified as a New York resident

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut State Police responded to a car accident at I-84 near exit 16 in Southbury around 4:59 pm on Friday.

UPDATE: One person is dead following a collision involving a pedestrian on I-18 in Southbury The roadway has been reopened. SOUTHBURY, Conn. - Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian that was struck by a car on I-84 westbound in Southbury Thursday evening. State police say just before 5 p.m. troopers were called to exit 16 on I-84 for a report of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in fatal injuries.

Officials say a driver of a New York plate Subaru Impreza was going through I-84 in an undetermined lane of travel before Exit 16. For reasons unknown, the person traveled off the roadway into the grass-lined median area when he exited his vehicle and walked out onto the highway

An incoming Toyota Camry LE was traveling in the right lane and struck the person while crossing the road.

Southbury Medical Team responded to the emergency, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the Subaru driver as Ronald J Shaw, from New York. The Toyota Camry LE driver was identified as Hilary Wolpert Silver from Hartford, traveling with a person identified as David Mitchell Silver.