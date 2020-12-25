Update: One person killed in I-84 Southbury on Friday

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut State Police responded to a car accident at I-84 near exit 16 in Southbury around 4:59 pm on Friday.
Officials say a driver of a New York plate Subaru Impreza was going through I-84 in an undetermined lane of travel before Exit 16. For reasons unknown, the person traveled off the roadway into the grass-lined median area when he exited his vehicle and walked out onto the highway
An incoming Toyota Camry LE was traveling in the right lane and struck the person while crossing the road.
Southbury Medical Team responded to the emergency, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the Subaru driver as Ronald J Shaw, from New York. The Toyota Camry LE driver was identified as Hilary Wolpert Silver from Hartford, traveling with a person identified as David Mitchell Silver.
The reasons for the collision is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is to contact Connecticut State Police Troop A at 203-267-2200.