Vernon Police is responding to a severe car crash between Tolland Ave and Kingsbury Avenue.

The initial report was around 11:41 am on Saturday. Paramedics have transported one person to the hospital with severe injuries.

Captain Meier confirmed that the reconstruction team is heading to the scene to find the cause of the accident.

Route 74 between East Street and Sand Hill Road is closed.