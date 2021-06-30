One injured as car and scooter crash in Westport

The operator of the motor scooter was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries.

WESTPORT, Conn. — One person was seriously injured in a crash between a car and a scooter Monday.

Westport police were called to the intersection of Post Road East at Bulkley Avenue at 9:25 p.m., for a report of a car and a motor scooter that were involved in the collision.

The operator of the motor scooter was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. The driver of the car does not have any apparent injuries and remained on scene to cooperate with officials.

Westport and Fairfield Police Accident Investigation Teams are investigating this incident.

