Online sports betting soft launch going well, CT agency says

The original launch was supposed to take place on Oct. 7 but officials said there were some bumps in the road when it came to licensing for outside vendors.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A spokesperson for the Department of Consumer Protection says the limited rollout of online wagering in Connecticut is going well so far.

Barring any issues, the state is on track to allow online gambling statewide on Oct. 19.

Kaitlyn Krasselt, a spokesperson for the agency, said Wednesday the department’s team has been working with the three operators - the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. and their vendors - to make sure their platforms are working properly.

They have also been working to ensure there are no glitches in the security infrastructure and limitations on where people can place bets, who can sign up to play and how.



State officials approved last Friday a seven-day “soft launch” beginning Oct. 11.

How fans can place bets:

Rush Street (partnered with the Connecticut Lottery)

Fan Duel (partnered with Mohegan Sun)

Draft Kings (partnered with Foxwoods)

Sept. 30 marked the first day of the state’s long-awaited rollout of legalized sports and internet wagering when Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods held events to mark the grand opening of temporary sports betting venues.

Officials say this is one of the quickest launches for online gaming in the country.

