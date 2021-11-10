Online sports betting, iCasino to open Tuesday

The online gaming will be open to people over 21 year old.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut opens the door to a full launch of online sports betting and iCasino starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the governor announced.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced in an email that the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the Mohegan Tribe, and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe will begin offering online wagering to all adults of legal betting age starting on Tuesday. Online wagering will be allowed through operating partners like Rush Street Interactive, FanDuel and DraftKings.

"Both tribes may also offer iCasino," he said. "More than 130 games have been approved by the Department of Consumer Protection for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps."

There was a soft launch that started on October 12. FanDuel, DraftKings, and Rush Street Interactive may begin establishing patron accounts for all adults 21 and older at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

“Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and that legacy will continue with the launch of these new online options for all eligible residents," Lamont said. "I am very proud to say that I placed the first legal, in-person sports wager in our state’s history just two weeks ago, and I encourage those who want to participate in placing wagers to do so, responsibly."

Information about gaming in Connecticut is available at ct.gov/gaming.

Information on services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling is available at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.