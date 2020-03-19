Opening of Harbor Yard Amphitheater in Bridgeport Postponed until 2021

Officials said problems because of the coronavirus are delaying the project.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Officials from Harbor Yard Amphitheater announced Thursday that the venue’s opening will be delayed until 2021.

Officials said problems purchasing lighting from Italy, roof fabrication from France due to shutdowns because of the coronavirus are delaying the project.

“It is with a heavy heart and out of an abundance of caution we are going to postpone the opening of the Amp until Spring 2021,” said Howard Saffan, Principal of the Harbor Yard Amphitheater. “We hate to disappoint our already loyal fan base. We have been humbled by the outpouring of support for the Amp but this is out of our control. We are looking forward to seeing you all in 2021.”

Mayor Joseph Ganim said in a statemen, “While we are disappointed that the Amphitheater will have a postponed opening, we understand the reasons for the delay and need to take precautions at this time when there are so many unknown factors due to the spread of Coronavirus. We appreciate what Howard Saffan and Jim Koplik are going through at this time and will continue to support them as we look forward to 2021.”

The three shows that were on sale and/or announced have all been rescheduled to other venues and their original dates are the same :

Blackberry Smoke w/ Allman Betts Band has moved to Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, July 28

Steve Miller Band has moved to Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday, August 15

Deftones has moved to Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday, August 24