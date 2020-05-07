One suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash on Route 15 in Orange

The two other people involved did not suffer any apparent injuries

ORANGE, Connecticut — Just before 6:00 last night, a crash between a Ford F150 and a Yamaha motorcycle occurred on Route 15 south by exit 56 in Orange.

The Ford was traveling south on Route 15 in the left of two lanes about one mile south of exit 56 with the Yamaha motorcycle following behind.

The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the Ford in the rear bumper, causing the motorcycle to veer into the median, striking the metal beam guard rail.

The driver of the motorcycle, Terry Anderson, 29, of Westport, was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

Anderson was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation.

The Ford F150 suffered minor damage and both the driver and passenger declined medical attention.