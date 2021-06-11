Orange man arrested in connection with June 3 shooting

Christopher Barretta arrested on charge of Witness Intimidation, has multiple pending criminal cases

ORANGE, Connecticut — A 47-year-old Orange man is behind bars after he was arrested in connection with a shooting on June 3.

The police department announced Friday they arrested Christopher Barretta Sr., a week after they responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired from a vehicle toward a residence on Old Tavern Road.

Police said the incident happened on June 3 around 11:30 p.m. The investigation showed that an occupied house and multiple vehicles in the driveway were struck with bullets. While all residents were home, police said no injuries were reported.

Upon further investigation, police said evidence revealed that the suspect vehicle from which the shots were fired was a 2004 Hummer H2 registered to Barretta, 47, of Alling Farm Road in Orange.

Police said the home where the shooting occurred belongs to the victim of a 2020 theft for which Barretta was arrested.

For that case, he was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Larceny 4th Degree on Feb. 3, 2021. However, that case and five other criminal cases involving Barretta are still pending in Milford Superior Court.

Officers seized the Hummer and executed a search warrant, during which police said evidence was recovered.

Police then obtained an arrest warrant charging Barretta with one violation of Witness Intimidation. Police reported that he was arrested on June 10 and held on a $750,000 bond, which he was unable to post. He was arraigned the morning of June 11 at Connecticut Superior Court, Derby.

Orange Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and more charges and additional arrests are possible.

