x
Local News

Driver in car crash found dead 1 mile from scene: Orange police

Officers found the victim's body about a mile from the scene.
Credit: Orange Police Department

ORANGE, Conn — Orange police are investigating after the driver of a car involved in a crash on Monday night was found dead.

The single-car crash happened on West River Road, police said. Officers found the body of 56-year-old Robert Doohan of Orange about a mile from the scene.

Police don't know how Doohan died, and traffic investigators are investigating what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to contact the police department at 203-891-2130.

---

---

