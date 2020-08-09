Other ransomware attacks in Connecticut

Attacks detailed in Wolcott, Watertown, West Haven, DAS

HARTFORD, Conn — The attack on Hartford this week was the latest in the state. Here are some other recent attacks.

Watertown Schools - November 2019

The Watertown school superintendent said the school district was the victim of a ransomware attack. The superintendent said there's no indication any of the district's systems containing student info, and other confidential files, were accessed.

Wolcott Schools -- June 2019

The superintendent said in June they were notified of the of the attack.

That hack blocked school staff from accessing their internal files.

Administrators immediately began working with internal staff to reclaim as much of the data as possible. Officials say no ransom has been paid.

West Haven City Hall -- October 2018

Mayor Nancy Rossi said a ransomware attack locked up nearly two dozen of the city's computer servers. Hackers somehow got access to them but the city does not believe any data was stolen as a result of the cyber attack, but they are continuing to investigate.

CT Judicial System -- March 2018

The Connecticut court system said its computer system was infected by malicious software that can block access until a ransom is paid. A spokeswoman for the Judicial Branch says the ransomware was detected in the morning and was back up and running that afternoon.

CT Dept of Administrative Services targeted -- February 2018